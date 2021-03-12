QMK Firmware

NOTE: The instructions here only apply for characters up to 0xFFFF. For higher characters, please consult the official docs.

Prerequisites: Configure OS and Software

Windows

Install WinCompose.

MacOS

In System Preferences -> Keyboard -> Input Sources ->, add a new layout. In the Others menu, select Unicode Hex Input. Note: Enable Unicode Hex Input each time you want to input Unicode. Check the box for "Show Input menu in menu bar" to switch to this quickly.

Linux

Add the Unicode input method for your distro. Note: Enable Unicode Hex Input each time you want to input Unicode. Should work almost anywhere on ibus enabled distros. Without ibus, this works under GTK apps, but rarely anywhere else.