QMK Firmware
Setting up a layer
Step 1: Declare
Create each layer as an entry in an enum. Replace YOUR_LAYER_1, YOUR_LAYER_2, etc., below, with names of your layers.
// Layer Declarations
enum {
YOUR_LAYER_1 = 0,
YOUR_LAYER_2,
// ..., the rest of your layers
};
Step 2: Define
Add the keycodes for each layer into the keymaps array, by calling KEYMAP() for each layer.
// Layer Definitions
const uint16_t PROGMEM keymaps[][MATRIX_ROWS][MATRIX_COLS] = {
[YOUR_LAYER_1] = KEYMAP(
// ... list all your keycodes here, separating each with comma
),
[YOUR_LAYER_2] = KEYMAP(
// ... list all your keycodes here, separating each with comma
),
// ..., the rest of your layers
};
Step 3: Use
Here are a variety of ways to change the layer.
|Keycode
|Description
|While held, MOmentarily switch to YOUR_LAYER.
|Layer Tap. When held: go to YOUR_LAYER.
When tapped: send KC_XXXX
|Layer Toggle. When tapped, toggles YOUR_LAYER on or off
|When tapped, goes to YOUR_LAYER
|When tapped, toggles YOUR_LAYER on or off.
When held, activates YOUR_LAYER.
|One-Shot Layer. Goes to YOUR_LAYER for the next keypress
Light LEDs according to layer
Create a function called matrix_scan_user, and add a case for each layer. Note, you will have to look up which function your keyboard calls to turn LEDs on/off, and insert them to the code, below.
// Runs constantly in the background, in a loop.
void matrix_scan_user(void) {
uint8_t layer = biton32(layer_state);
// INSERT CODE HERE: turn off all leds
switch (layer) {
case YOUR_LAYER_1:
// INSERT CODE HERE: turn on leds that correspond to YOUR_LAYER_1
break;
case YOUR_LAYER_2:
// INSERT CODE HERE: turn on leds that correspond to YOUR_LAYER_2
break;
// add case for each layer
}
};
Modifiers
Modifier Keycode Functions
|Keycode
|Description
|applies left Shift to KC_XXXX (keycode) - S(KC_XXXX) is an alias
|applies right Shift to KC_XXXX
|applies left Control to KC_XXXX
|applies right Control to KC_XXXX
|applies left Alt to KC_XXXX
|applies right Alt to KC_XXXX
|applies left GUI (command/win) to KC_XXXX
|applies right GUI (command/win) to KC_XXXX
|applies Hyper (all modifiers) to KC_XXXX
|applies Meh (all modifiers except Win/Cmd) to KC_XXXX
|applies CtrlAltGui to KC_XXXX
You can also chain these, like this: LALT(LCTL(KC_DEL)) -- this makes a key that sends Alt, Control, and Delete in a single keypress.
Modifier Special Functions
|Keycode
|Description
|When held, activate modifier XXXX (see below)
When tapped, send KC_XXXX.
|Activate modifier XXXX (see below) for the next key pressed.
Modifiers
You may use any of the following modifiers in the above special functions.
- MOD_LCTL
- MOD_LSFT
- MOD_LALT
- MOD_LGUI
- MOD_RCTL
- MOD_RSFT
- MOD_RALT
- MOD_RGUI
- MOD_HYPR
- MOD_MEH
Macros
Step 1: Declare
Create an entry for each macro in an enum. Replace YOUR_MACRO_1, YOUR_MACRO_2, etc., below, with the names of your macros.
// Macro Declarations
enum {
YOUR_MACRO_1 = 0,
YOUR_MACRO_2,
// ..., the rest of your macros
};
Step 2: Define
// Macro Definitions
const macro_t *action_get_macro(keyrecord_t *record, uint8_t id, uint8_t opt)
{
switch(id) {
// for basic strings
case YOUR_MACRO_1: {
if (record->event.pressed) {
SEND_STRING("YOUR_STRING_HERE"); // REPLACE with what you want your macro to be
return false;
}
}
// for more complex macros (want to add modifiers, etc.)
case YOUR_MACRO_1: {
if (recond->event.pressed) {
// INSERT CODE HERE for your macro. See full documentation for details and functions
}
}
//
}
return MACRO_NONE;
};
Step 3: Use
M(YOUR_MACRO_1)
Dynamic Macros
Record and play back sequences of keystrokes. Note: macros are not kept in memory after the keyboard is unplugged.
Step 1: Setup
enum planck_keycodes {
QWERTY = SAFE_RANGE,
COLEMAK,
DVORAK,
PLOVER,
LOWER,
RAISE,
BACKLIT,
EXT_PLV,
DYNAMIC_MACRO_RANGE,
};
// this is called when dynamic macro buffer is full
void backlight_toggle(void) {
// INSERT CODE HERE: for example, call function to turn on indicator LED.
}
#include "dynamic_macro.h"`
bool process_record_user(uint16_t keycode, keyrecord_t *record) {
if (!process_record_dynamic_macro(keycode, record)) {
return false;
}
return true;
}
Step 2: Use
|Keycode
|Description
|Start recording Macro 1
|Start recording Macro 2
|Stop recording current Macro
|Replay Macro 1
|Replay Macro 2
Tap Dance
Send different key codes depending on how many times key is tapped. Tap key once does one thing, tap twice does another thing, etc.
Step 1: Setup
TAP_DANCE_ENABLE = yes
#define TAPPING_TERM 200
Step 2: Declare
Create an entry for each tap dance in an enum. Replace YOUR_TAPDANCE_1, YOUR_TAPDANCE_2, etc., with the names of your tap dances.
// Tap Dance Declarations
enum {
YOUR_TAPDANCE_1 = 0,
YOUR_TAPDANCE_2,
// ..., the rest of your tap dances
};
Step 3: Define
// Tap Dance Definitions
qk_tap_dance_action_t tap_dance_actions[] = {
// simple tap dance
[YOUR_TAPDANCE_1] = ACTION_TAP_DANCE_DOUBLE(KC_XXXX, KC_YYYY), // replace with your keycodes. BASIC codes only, no custom codes.
// complex tap dance function (to specify what happens when key is pressed 3+ times, for example). See full docs for how to define
[YOUR_TAPDANCE_2] = ACTION_TAP_DANCE_FN(your_function_name),
};
Step 4: Use
TD(YOUR_TAPDANCE_1)
Mouse Keys
Control your mouse with the keyboard.
Step 1: Setup
MOUSEKEY_ENABLE = yes
#define MOUSEKEY_DELAY 300
#define MOUSEKEY_INTERVAL 50
#define MOUSEKEY_MAX_SPEED 10
#define MOUSEKEY_TIME_TO_MAX 20
#define MOUSEKEY_WHEEL_MAX_SPEED 8
#define MOUSEKEY_WHEEL_MAX_TIME_TO_MAX 40
Step 2: Use
|Keycode
|Description
|Mouse Cursor Up
|Mouse Cursor Down
|Mouse Cursor Left
|Mouse Cursor Right
|Mouse Button 1
|Mouse Button 2
|Mouse Button 3
|Mouse Button 4
|Mouse Button 5
|Mouse Wheel Up
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Mouse Wheel Left
|Mouse Wheel Right
|Set Mouse Acceleration Speed to 0
|Set Mouse Acceleration Speed to 1
|Set Mouse Acceleration Speed to 2
Unicode
Set up your keyboard to input Unicode, working through additional, required software.
NOTE: The instructions here only apply for characters up to 0xFFFF. For higher characters, please consult the official docs.
Prerequisites: Configure OS and Software
Windows
Install WinCompose.
MacOS
In System Preferences -> Keyboard -> Input Sources ->, add a new layout. In the Others menu, select Unicode Hex Input. Note: Enable Unicode Hex Input each time you want to input Unicode. Check the box for "Show Input menu in menu bar" to switch to this quickly.
Linux
Add the Unicode input method for your distro. Note: Enable Unicode Hex Input each time you want to input Unicode. Should work almost anywhere on ibus enabled distros. Without ibus, this works under GTK apps, but rarely anywhere else.
Step 1: Setup
UNICODE_ENABLE = yes
void matrix_init_user(void) {
set_unicode_input_mode(UC_XXXX); // REPLACE UC_XXXX with the Unicode Input Mode for your OS. See table below.
};
|Unicode Input Mode
|Description
|Windows using WinCompose.
|MacOS using Unicode Hex Input. Can also send `UC_OSX_RALT` to use the Right Alt key.
|Linux using Unicode input method.
Step 2: Define
#define STAR 0x2605 // ★
// ...,repeat for all characters
Step 3: Use
UC(STAR)
Leader Key
Press a sequence of keys to trigger functionality, in the style of Vim.
Step 1: Setup
LEADER_ENABLE = yes
LEADER_EXTERNS();
Step 2: Define
void matrix_scan_user(void) {
LEADER_DICTIONARY() {
leading = false;
leader_end();
// for single key sequences
SEQ_ONE_KEY(KC_XXXX) {
// INSERT CODE HERE: anything you can do in a macro
}
// for two-key sequences
SEQ_TWO_KEYS(KC_XXXX, KC_YYYY) {
// INSERT CODE HERE: anything you can do in a macro
}
// for three-key sequences
SEQ_THREE_KEYS(KC_XXXX, KC_YYYY, KC_ZZZZ) {
// INSERT CODE HERE: anything you can do in a macro
}
// ..., the rest of your Leader Key definitions.
}
}
Step 3: Use
Tap the `KC_LEAD` followed by the sequence of keys, to access your functionality.
KC_LEAD